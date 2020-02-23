Global  

Dueling Narratives Emerge From Muddied Account of Russia’s 2020 Interference

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
President Trump’s national security adviser intimated that the Russians were backing Bernie Sanders, as Joe Biden blamed Mr. Trump and other Republicans for the continued interference.
Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe [Video]Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, and said it was meant to..

