'Miss Louise:' My mom, and one of many Delaware blacks who are hidden figures in history (Opinion)

DUMPSTER BABY™️ ORACLE @XOrlandoXXX @facedbykareem Around this time last year, Miss Louise thought she had the right to use the N-word bec… https://t.co/xrIiZNlUCY 38 minutes ago

Kadie Phillips Sending lots of love and birthday wishes to the one and only @MrLMNP ♥️ miss you pal, party on where ever you may b… https://t.co/nri7ENbrho 57 minutes ago

fiona mccormick @LouiseWriter @OrendaBooks Apologies Louise, I have 2 tickets for tonight but not going to make it as feeling prett… https://t.co/CtoCLOtLk3 1 hour ago

Louise #RIPBell Ethan (Stratus)'s mom liked my reply to Corey's loss tweet 😳😍🤯😱 (also I miss spelled hope lol) https://t.co/kBaoDGB6pI 2 hours ago

Amy Packham RT @tashahinde: Going to miss Louise so much. She's such a joy to work with, is full of so many good ideas (including endless beauty knowle… 2 hours ago

Prescot THI RT @PrescotOnline: Don't miss the 'Voice of Liverpool,' soprano Danielle Louise Thomas, in concert on Friday 6 March at #Prescot Parish Chu… 2 hours ago

Jas @louise_mmaslen I love and miss you loads Lou 💗x 2 hours ago