Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Instructed To Resume Deliberations After Indicating Possible Deadlock

CBS 2 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Jurors sent a note asking if they could be deadlocked on two counts of predatory sexual assault if they’re unanimous on the other three lesser charges.
 Harvey Weinstein is accused of rape and sexual assault. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face life in prison. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: What To Expect From Jury Deliberations

The fate of Harvey Weinstein rests with a jury of seven men and five women. They'll begin deliberating today after weeks of graphic testimony.
CBS 2

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberations Enter Second Day

This morning, the jurors – seven men and five women – asked the judge again for emails from Weinstein relating to one accuser.
CBS 2

ZYChen11

Zhaoyu Chen RT @TODAYshow: The jury in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial returns to work in New York this morning, and there are signs it is close to a v… 5 minutes ago

KGNSnews

KGNS News Jury in Harvey Weinstein trial says they're deadlocked; judge orders them to keep deliberating https://t.co/jM1yzdrGln 5 minutes ago

FinchHaven

FinchHaven Photography RT @blmohr: “Jurors in the sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein are expected to begin their fifth day of delibera… 6 minutes ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 STILL DELIBERATING: Jurors at Harvey Weinstein's New York City rape trial are set to resume deliberations Monday a… https://t.co/o9dizPkpi7 11 minutes ago

katerosas7

kate rosas RT @GMA: Harvey Weinstein’s fate awaits as jury enters 2nd week of deliberations. @ErielleReshef reports. FULL STORY: https://t.co/EfNRCWQ… 14 minutes ago

Brianypaulbria1

Brianypaul... RT @VirginMediaNews: The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial will resume deliberations today. The 67 year old denies five charges, includin… 27 minutes ago

TODAYshow

TODAY The jury in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial returns to work in New York this morning, and there are signs it is clo… https://t.co/AUsu33i1nl 39 minutes ago

gerge42

Susanne Maier RT @DenverChannel: Jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial are set to resume deliberations today after signaling they are at… 40 minutes ago

