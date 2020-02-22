Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Julian Assange > Julian Assange Faces Hearing on Extradition to the U.S.

Julian Assange Faces Hearing on Extradition to the U.S.

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The WikiLeaks founder appeared in a London court to fight attempts by the American authorities to make him answer charges of conspiring to hack into a classified Pentagon network.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing

Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing 00:32

 Supporters of Julian Assange have gathered outside court as the WikiLeaks founder begins his fight against extradition to the US, where he is accused of helping to leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Call for PM to stop Assange extradition [Video]Call for PM to stop Assange extradition

Protesters have called for the extradition of Julian Assange to be blocked, especially since the US has refused to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to stand trial for the death of Harry Dunn.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:55Published

Protesters march for Assange's release [Video]Protesters march for Assange's release

Protesters march for Assange's release

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast TelegraphSBSeuronewsBBC NewsUpworthy

Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK court considers US extradition bid

Almost a decade after WikiLeaks enraged Washington by leaking secret US documents, website founder Julian Assange's extradition hearing will begin on Monday in...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •euronews

Tweets about this

EvRvO123

Elvira van Oudtshoorn RT @Underground_RT: 'There’s going to be nothing else than a show trial in the US...it’s not just about Julian Assange, this really is a ba… 1 minute ago

canisgallicus

Michelle Clarke RT @euronews: #Assange supporters have gathered outside the London court where the US extradition case against the #Wikileaks founder is se… 10 minutes ago

MastComm

MastComm Julian Assange Faces Hearing on Extradition to the U.S. https://t.co/2Nbo4HkIpp 12 minutes ago

purelyfast

Mega Meetei Julian Assange Faces Hearing on Extradition to the U.S. https://t.co/78mgivlis6 16 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Julian Assange Faces Hearing on Extradition to the U.S. https://t.co/rs1Qe85A32 19 minutes ago

peterthugheswin

Peter T Hughes RT @newscomauHQ: Slain ex-Taliban chief Osama bin Laden had asked members to gather Wikileaks intel which could be used to hunt down US inf… 20 minutes ago

SkladRdf

RDF-Sklad Julian Assange Faces Hearing on Extradition to the U.S. https://t.co/QmX5a3OSlK 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.