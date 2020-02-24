Global  

Washington runner crawls 8 hours to find cell service after breaking ankle on remote mountain trail

Monday, 24 February 2020
A Washington trail runner snapped his leg on a remote mountain path Friday evening and crawled for eight hours on his hands and knees, shredding his skin raw, until he found help, officials said.
 After crawling for nearly 11 hours overnight with a broken leg, a hiker was rescued from a Washington state trail. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Trail runner with broken leg rescued after crawling 10 hours in remote area of Olympic Peninsula

A long-distance trail runner who broke his leg while traversing a remote Olympic Peninsula trail crawled toward help for 10 hours on increasingly torn-up knees....
