Avalanche acquires Russian forward Vladislav Namestnikov, report says Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The Avalanche on Monday morning acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Ottawa Senators for a 2021 fourth-round pick, according to TSN. 👓 View full article

