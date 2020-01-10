Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician and 'Hidden Figures' subject, dies at 101

Global  

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Katherine Johnson, the venerated NASA mathematician who was the subject of the film "Hidden Figures," died Monday, NASA said in a tweet. She was 101.
 
Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101

Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101 00:45

 NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, made famous by the movie 'Hidden Figures', has died at the age of 101.

