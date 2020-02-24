Global  

Latest from Kobe Bryant memorial: Local parking prices near Staples Center spike

Delawareonline Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The world mourns Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at a memorial service in their honor at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Follow for updates.
 
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant: Memorial Happening In Los Angeles

Remembering Kobe Bryant: Memorial Happening In Los Angeles 02:09

 Tens of thousands of people are gathering to remember basketball great Kobe Bryant. CBS2's Chris Martinez reports.

Fans Stream Into Staples Center As They Prepare To Celebrate Life Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna [Video]Fans Stream Into Staples Center As They Prepare To Celebrate Life Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

CBS correspondent Chris Martinez reports from Los Angeles with the latest ahead of the memorial.

Fans Don Custom-Made Kobe Bryant Gear For Memorial [Video]Fans Don Custom-Made Kobe Bryant Gear For Memorial

One fan headed for the memorial had a jacket made in memory of the NBA superstar. Lesley Marin reports.

Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center

The memorial at Staples Center begins at 10 a.m. Also, markets start the week off shaky amid the coronavirus threat.
Timeline of events for the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
89.3 KPCC RT @AirTalk: Happy Monday #AirTalk listeners! Steven Cuevas is in for Larry today . . . he & @AMartinezLA will be hosting an AirTalk specia… 12 minutes ago

AirTalk with Larry Mantle Happy Monday #AirTalk listeners! Steven Cuevas is in for Larry today . . . he & @AMartinezLA will be hosting an Air… https://t.co/RdEpBPUwMp 17 minutes ago

Basketball News 🏀 #NBA Latest from Kobe Bryant memorial: Local parking prices near Staples Center spike https://t.co/HQdqcp72TJ 20 minutes ago

TRAMP RT @F1: "I idolise him creating such a legacy, his work ethic, him standing out from the pack" ❤️ https://t.co/4KFqX5giQD 25 minutes ago

American Mad as Hell RT @cheddar: Fans are celebrating the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, today at a memorial service at the Staples Center. @I… 37 minutes ago

Cheddar🧀 Fans are celebrating the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, today at a memorial service at the Staples… https://t.co/bpJmNLKwNN 47 minutes ago

