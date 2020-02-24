Avalanche add depth goalie Michael Hutchinson from Toronto

The Avalanche's second move ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline was acquiring a backup goalie, and the club did just that in adding pending unrestricted free agent Michael Hutchinson from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

