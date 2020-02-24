Global  

Avalanche add depth goalie Michael Hutchinson from Toronto

Denver Post Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Avalanche's second move ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline was acquiring a backup goalie, and the club did just that in adding pending unrestricted free agent Michael Hutchinson from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz named NHL’s No. 1 star of week

Rising star Pavel Francouz, now the Avalanche's clear-cut No. 1 goaltender after the team traded for a backup Monday, was named the NHL's first star of the week...
Denver Post

Maple Leafs send goalie Michael Hutchinson to Avalanche, re-acquire Calle Rosen

Michael Hutchinson, bumped from his backup goaltender job with the Maple Leafs by recently acquired Jack Campbell, was traded to Colorado on Monday for former...
CBC.ca


