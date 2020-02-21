Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Lori Vallow's extradition from Hawaii to be expedited by Idaho governor in missing children's case

Lori Vallow's extradition from Hawaii to be expedited by Idaho governor in missing children's case

FOXNews.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, said Sunday he’s hoping to speed up the extradition process to get Lori Vallow back from Hawaii to face trial for charges connected to the disappearance of her two underage children who’ve been missing since September.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published < > Embed
News video: Lori Daybell appears for first court appearance in Hawaii

Lori Daybell appears for first court appearance in Hawaii 02:44

 The mother of two missing kids decided to fight extradition in a hearing Friday afternoon in Hawaii while asking for a reduction in bail.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lori Vallow and a web of mystery [Video]Lori Vallow and a web of mystery

A judge in Hawaii upheld the $5 million bail set for Lori Vallow, the mother of two Idaho children who have been missing since September 2019.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:23Published

Lori Vallow makes first court appearance [Video]Lori Vallow makes first court appearance

Lori Vallow, the 47-year-old woman wanted by authorities in Idaho in connection to the September disappearance of her two children, was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 13:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grandparents of missing Idaho boy urge Lori Vallow to 'start talking' following arrest in Hawaii: report

The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, one of two missing Idaho children, urged their mother Lori Vallow to “start talking” to authorities after she was...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell: Couple under investigation over missing children and multiple deaths

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell: Couple under investigation over missing children and multiple deathsShe was known as a "wonderful, loving, attentive mother", but this week Lori Vallow was arrested over the unknown fate of her missing children, as family members...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChiozzaLaw

901Law.com Lori Vallow's extradition from Hawaii to be expedited by Idaho governor in missing children's case https://t.co/F1hKArjPEB #FoxNews 6 minutes ago

samkennedy77

talking7stick RT @royalistajoe: Lori Vallow's extradition from Hawaii to be expedited by Idaho governor in missing children's case https://t.co/viHzkknN… 31 minutes ago

RobertBradleyJ2

Robert Bradley Jones RT @swsog: Lori Vallow's extradition from Hawaii to be expedited by Idaho governor in missing children's case https://t.co/5yuI57xacr 37 minutes ago

royalistajoe

royalista joe ❌ Lori Vallow's extradition from Hawaii to be expedited by Idaho governor in missing children's case https://t.co/viHzkknN3e 38 minutes ago

LakotaEagle

Dr. Charles Wilson Vallow's extradition to be expedited by Idaho governor https://t.co/XVb6EsIdPa 43 minutes ago

SenateandHouse

E. I. Smith Vallow's extradition to be expedited by Idaho governor https://t.co/n4KeXcTCB0 55 minutes ago

FreedomAttorney

Attorneys For Freedom Law Firm Attorney Marc J. Victor talks to Fox 10 News about Lori Vallow's Extradition from Hawaii to Idaho. Watch here: https://t.co/t5aNrMPVKM 1 hour ago

TheRealRazielah

Lawrence Moore The case could be a U.F.A.P. case... U.F.A.P.=Unlawful flight to avoid prosecution... Lori Vallow's extradition fro… https://t.co/pMcagBHQmN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.