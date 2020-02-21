Lori Vallow's extradition from Hawaii to be expedited by Idaho governor in missing children's case
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, said Sunday he’s hoping to speed up the extradition process to get Lori Vallow back from Hawaii to face trial for charges connected to the disappearance of her two underage children who’ve been missing since September.
