Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Two Counts Of Rape & Sexual Assault

Gothamist Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Two Counts Of Rape & Sexual AssaultWeinstein faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing. [ more › ]
News video: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in his sexual assault trial.

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty in his sexual assault trial. 00:37

 The jury found Mr. Weinstein guilty of two counts, a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement' [Video]Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement'

Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former assistant U.S. attorney.

Crosshairs on Weinstein's back -Defense lawyer [Video]Crosshairs on Weinstein's back -Defense lawyer

A lawyer for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, told reporters it was "ridiculous" that Weinstein had many crosshairs on his back and said the defense team would be "asking for bail pending appeal."

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual Assault

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual AssaultHarvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, and acquitted on other counts in his New York trial Monday.
Mediaite

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape: Time's Up and More Stars Speak Out

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts of rape in his New York City trial. The former Hollywood producer was found guilty rape in the third degree...
E! Online

yellowkats

kathy dunaway RT @Pismo_B: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Rape and Sex Assault Charges! https://t.co/s5QQlf36Pz 2 seconds ago

momof3not4

missthethunder⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of 3rd degree rape related to Jessica Mann & guilty of 1st degree criminal… 3 seconds ago

mayjvictoria

🌹Victoria May🌹 Harvey Weinstein is finally found guilty. About fucking time. Rot in hell. Ya filthy cunt. 3 seconds ago

grecobauti

Raúl💚💚 RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein guilty: Jury convicts him of rape, criminal sexual act https://t.co/M3JP1mFB0S 3 seconds ago

hocuzitsdrew

drewski RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Trump visits the Taj Mahal - He bankrupted the other Taj Mahal - The Dow is down 1000 point… 3 seconds ago

KeepRKellyDown2

KeepRKellyLockedUp RT @kelly_plea: Harvey Weinstein has just been found GUILTY! What are the R. Kelly deflectors gonna do now? He was their go to! 🤡 4 seconds ago

monica_lomme

Monica Lomme RT @ABC: BREAKING: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree. https://t.c… 4 seconds ago

NikkiF1117

Nikki RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Harvey Weinstein was just found guilty of rape, handcuffed, and taken to jail. He faces 5 to 25 years in prison, as wel… 4 seconds ago

