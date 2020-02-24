Stocks Plunge As Coronavirus Spreads In Europe And Asia



Recent related videos from verified sources International Sporting Events Are Being Canceled Due To Coronavirus The novel coronavirus is affecting everything from air travel to sporting events. In an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly virus, international sporting events are being canceled. The World.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published 3 hours ago Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the Asia-Pacific region. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus fears hit markets, bringing US shares down as tech and SaaS slip Fears over the potential impact of the coronavirus spreading in Europe, Asia and the Middle East have sent stocks plummeting in Monday’s open — with tech...

TechCrunch 4 hours ago



Stocks plunge as coronavirus takes aim at Europe and Middle East Across the world, stock markets and futures dipped, with the Dow down more than 800 points in the opening minutes of trading.

The Age 4 hours ago



