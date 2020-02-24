Global  

Stocks Plunge As Coronavirus Spreads In Europe And Asia

CBS 2 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
U.S. markets saw a steep selloff on Monday as the coronavirus disease spreads well beyond China, raising fears about its economic impact on several continents.
News video: Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine

Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine 00:52

 Italy is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in all of Europe. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

International Sporting Events Are Being Canceled Due To Coronavirus [Video]International Sporting Events Are Being Canceled Due To Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus is affecting everything from air travel to sporting events. In an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly virus, international sporting events are being canceled. The World..

Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year [Video]Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year

The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the Asia-Pacific region.

Coronavirus fears hit markets, bringing US shares down as tech and SaaS slip

Fears over the potential impact of the coronavirus spreading in Europe, Asia and the Middle East have sent stocks plummeting in Monday’s open — with tech...
TechCrunch

Stocks plunge as coronavirus takes aim at Europe and Middle East

Across the world, stock markets and futures dipped, with the Dow down more than 800 points in the opening minutes of trading.
The Age

