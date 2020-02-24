Global  

Harvey Weinstein guilty: How the Hollywood giant faced his reckoning

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The judge said this was not a referendum on #MeToo. But at times, the trial felt like one.
Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape [Video]Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted at his sexual assault trial, sealing his fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to arch villain of the MeToo movement. He was found guilty of a criminal sex act..

Harvey Weinstein Guilty [Video]Harvey Weinstein Guilty

A jury found the disgraced Hollywood producer guilty of two counts in his sexual assault trial.

