Coronavirus Update: As Virus Spreads Into Europe, WHO Resists Calling It A Global Pandemic

Gothamist Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus Update: As Virus Spreads Into Europe, WHO Resists Calling It A Global PandemicAs of Monday morning, there were still no confirmed cases in New York City. [ more › ]
News video: Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 01:13

 Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic. 833 cases have...

Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies [Video]Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies

Coronavirus: China faces shortage of medical supplies

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published

Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, Reuters reports that the latest developments include: 1. Europe reports their first coronavirus death occurred after an elderly Chinese tourist, who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Coronavirus Spreads as New Cases Double in South Korea

The spike raised fears that another Asian country was losing control over the rapid spread of the virus, making it more difficult to avert a global pandemic.
NYTimes.com

New cases in Gulf; Wuhan still in lockdown: Virus update

China retracted an earlier quarantine easing order in Wuhan as the coronavirus spread further in Asia and the Middle East, raising concerns about the prospect of...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Proactive Investors

robng88

Rob Ng ♦️ ♿ 🇺🇸👌 RT @NetworksManager: Hi @WHO are the chairs six feet apart because the #Coronavirus spreads in droplets or is #Covid19 aerosol as many scie… 29 minutes ago

NetworksManager

Bruce Porter, Jr. Hi @WHO are the chairs six feet apart because the #Coronavirus spreads in droplets or is #Covid19 aerosol as many s… https://t.co/nlLBa8opn6 52 minutes ago

TravelMktReport

Travel Market Report Italy has the largest single #coronavirus outbreak outside of Asia and the first official outbreak in Europe. https://t.co/7grInPRho8 2 hours ago

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Coronavirus Update: As Virus Spreads Into Europe, WHO Resists Calling It A Global Pandemic… https://t.co/qA5UdThzSv 3 hours ago

thornton_mandy

Mandy Thornton @realDonaldTrump said it’s nothing and will go away in April with heat. He said the heat will take care of it. https://t.co/z850aQcNxR 4 hours ago

AngelClotia

Clotia Abraham 🇺🇸 RT @Gothamist: Coronavirus Update: As Virus Spreads Into Europe, WHO Resists Calling It A Global Pandemic https://t.co/JtAG09xfUn https://t… 4 hours ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Coronavirus Update: As Virus Spreads Into Europe, WHO Resists Calling It A Global Pandemic https://t.co/JtAG09xfUn https://t.co/MDot9HngDs 4 hours ago

Chirag63330142

Chirag SISAI RT @business: BREAKING: South Korea's Kospi Index plunges 3% as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/EuvMoNbakK https://t.co/iRmaguRpDv 14 hours ago

