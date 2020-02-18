Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: ‘A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement’

Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: ‘A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement’

CBS 2 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former assistant U.S. attorney.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement'

Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement' 18:58

 Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former assistant U.S. attorney.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement

Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:04Published

Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations [Video]Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein&apos;s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jurors in Weinstein's rape trial to begin deciding former producer's fate

New York jurors on Tuesday will begin deliberating the fate of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial for rape in a case that has become a...
Reuters Also reported by •Denver Post

#MeToo: Harvey Weinstein found guilty by jury

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday at his sexual assault trial, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SBSDenver PostReutersJust JaredThe AgeFOXNews.comFT.com

Tweets about this

Kane007

Brad Starks RT @CBSNewYork: Legal expert Cheryl Bader calls the #HarveyWeinstein verdict 'a real victory for the prosecution and the #MeToo movement' h… 36 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Legal expert Cheryl Bader calls the #HarveyWeinstein verdict 'a real victory for the prosecution and the #MeToo mov… https://t.co/4M3JUULWu2 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.