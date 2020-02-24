Global  

Idaho girl, 11, brings AR-15 rifle to gun legislation hearing

FOXNews.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
An 11-year-old girl appeared at a gun legislation hearing in Idaho’s capital Monday wearing a loaded AR-15 slung over her shoulder.
Eleven-year-old girl with AR-15 rifle enters US statehouse to support concealed gun legislation

'When they come to Idaho, they should be able to carry concealed, because they carry responsibly'
Girl, 11, brings AR-15 rifle to hearing on gun legislation in US

Girl, 11, brings AR-15 rifle to hearing on gun legislation in USAn 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 rifle appeared Monday (US time) at a legislative hearing with her grandfather, who is supporting a proposal that would...
