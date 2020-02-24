Global  

Katherine Johnson, NASA's iconic mathematician in 'Hidden Figures', dead at 101

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Katherine Johnson, the venerated NASA mathematician who was the subject of the film "Hidden Figures," has died at 101.
 
News video: Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101

Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101 00:45

 NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, made famous by the movie 'Hidden Figures', has died at the age of 101.

The world of science is mourning the loss of pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson. She worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures". Her..

A trailblazer in American history is being remembered Monday for her contributions to math, space exploration, and equal rights. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician and 'Hidden Figures' subject, dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the venerated NASA mathematician who was the subject of the film "Hidden Figures," died Monday, NASA said in a tweet. She was 101.
Pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson has died

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA’s early space missions and was portrayed in the film “Hidden...
