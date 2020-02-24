Rangers Agree To 7-Year Extension With Kreider; Shesterkin Suffers Broken Rib In Car Accident

Devdiscourse Kreider, Rangers agree on seven-year extension https://t.co/fM66x2rd8M 3 hours ago Rangers Report New York Rangers, Chris Kreider agree to 7-year contract extension #NYR https://t.co/TMwTtJ1h7a https://t.co/4tjb6zvbVh 5 hours ago dagens-hockey.se Chris Kreider, Rangers Agree to 7-Year Contract Extension Amid Trade Rumors https://t.co/ToR0byuNgh 5 hours ago Rangers Report Chris Kreider, Rangers Agree to 7-Year Contract Extension Amid Trade Rumors #NYR https://t.co/cxgxtEKYie https://t.co/iz6N3QZJvI 5 hours ago Dom Renna RT @EliteSportsNY: Chris Kreider is staying on Broadway for a long time. Rangers sign the forward to a seven-year extension. #PlayLikeANewY… 5 hours ago ESNY Chris Kreider is staying on Broadway for a long time. Rangers sign the forward to a seven-year extension.… https://t.co/2K7CQc6IkM 5 hours ago Elisa So, Chris Kreider, Rangers Agree to 7-Year Contract Extension Amid Trade Rumors https://t.co/PlhgaKSvPa https://t.co/fuN3IoPmkm 6 hours ago