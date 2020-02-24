Global  

Rangers Agree To 7-Year Extension With Kreider; Shesterkin Suffers Broken Rib In Car Accident

Monday, 24 February 2020
Chris Kreider is staying with the New York Rangers. Igor Shesterkin will be out for a while.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers goalie Shesterkin injured in car crash

New York Rangers hotshot rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin suffered a non-displaced rib fracture in a car accident in Brooklyn on Sunday night and will be...
ESPN

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin, Pavel Buchnevich involved in car accident

Rangers president John Davidson made the announcement Monday morning.
Newsday


