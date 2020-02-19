Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Expert Says #MeToo Movement Took Big Step Forward With Conviction

CBS 2 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Weinstein case propelled the issue of sexual assault and the #MeToo movement into the national spotlight.
 Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Expert Explains New York Charges Jury Is Divided On

Weinstein faces a total of five counts in New York City, plus four others in Los Angeles.
CBS 2

Harvey Weinstein trial: Everything to know about the movie mogul's New York case

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s fate is in the hands of a New York City jury in the first trial for the man whose alleged misconduct helped spark the...
FOXNews.com


