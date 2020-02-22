Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The oldest son of President Donald Trump has received a permit to hunt and kill a grizzly bear in Alaska, officials said Monday. Donald Trump Jr. was granted the permit to hunt north and east of Nome later this year, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said. The Alaska governor […]



