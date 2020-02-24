Global  

Islanders Ante Up Big For Senators’ J.G. Pageau, Then Sign Him To 6-Year Extension

CBS 2 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
As they focus on making the playoffs for the second straight season, the Islanders were desperate for an infusion of offensive talent heading into Monday's trade deadline. Lou Lamoriello delivered.
