Islanders Ante Up Big For Senators’ J.G. Pageau, Then Sign Him To 6-Year Extension Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

As they focus on making the playoffs for the second straight season, the Islanders were desperate for an infusion of offensive talent heading into Monday's trade deadline. Lou Lamoriello delivered. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Melissa Pedersen #Islanders #LocalSports Islanders Ante Up Big For Senators’ J.G. Pageau, Then Sign Him To 6-Year Extension… https://t.co/lQ91GdBvcn 37 minutes ago