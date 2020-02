Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the city that loved him like no other paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Family, basketball legends, and celebrities united in a "Celebration of Life" memorial in the house that Kobe built. Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa also filed wrongful death suit against helicopter company involved in the crash. Dana Jacobson reports. 👓 View full article