Colorado consumers could save up to 20% under state health insurance option, Polis says

Denver Post Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's office released a plan Monday to limit how much the "state option" for insurance would pay hospitals, with a goal of reducing consumers' monthly costs by up to 20%.
