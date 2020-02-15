Colorado consumers could save up to 20% under state health insurance option, Polis says
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Colorado Gov. Jared Polis's office released a plan Monday to limit how much the "state option" for insurance would pay hospitals, with a goal of reducing consumers' monthly costs by up to 20%.
Colorado has become a national battleground in the health care fight, particularly since Gov. Jared Polis and lawmakers began pursuing a state insurance option. Denver Post Also reported by •NYTimes.com