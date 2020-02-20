Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Analyst: Biden might win South Carolina primary

Analyst: Biden might win South Carolina primary

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Five days ahead of the South Carolina primary, a Winthrop University professor dissects the results of the Nevada primary with his political science students and how it could affect their state come Saturday. (Feb. 24)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Dems Gearing Up For South Carolina Debate

Dems Gearing Up For South Carolina Debate 03:10

 CBS4's Natalie Brand is in Charleston with the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minority vote a focus as we enter primary week in South Carolina [Video]Minority vote a focus as we enter primary week in South Carolina

According to the Winthrop Poll, a majority of Democratic voters in South Carolina are minority voters.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 02:21Published

9 Days That Could Seal The Deal For The Democratic Race For President [Video]9 Days That Could Seal The Deal For The Democratic Race For President

The next nine days will determine whether Bernie Sanders will bring an end to the Democratic presidential race. After a massive victory in Nevada, the Vermont senator is now positioned to continue..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders up against Biden in South Carolina primary

After Bernie Sanders' victory in Nevada, a new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows the Vermont senator gaining ground on Joe Biden in South Carolina. The former...
CBS News

Is South Carolina still Joe Biden's firewall?

Less than two weeks away from South Carolina's primary, Biden is aggressively trying to defend his waning lead here.
CBS News


Tweets about this

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Analyst: Biden might win South Carolina primary https://t.co/uD11p64Gtm 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.