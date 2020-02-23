Global  

‘I Was Wrong’: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Issues On-Air Apology To Sanders After Comparing Success To Rise Of Nazi Germany

Daily Caller Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Chris Matthews faced calls for his firing after making the comments last week
News video: MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis 00:36

 MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of France. According to Business Insider, it sparked calls for his resignation as the hashtag...

Chris Matthews makes Bernie Sanders Nazi comparison [Video]Chris Matthews makes Bernie Sanders Nazi comparison

He&apos;s frustrated by Bernie&apos;s success in the primaries.

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to Nazis

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to NazisMSNBC’s Chris Matthews is facing criticism after he compared Bernie Sanders’ strong performance in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday to France falling to Nazi...
Chris Matthews Issues On-Air Apology to Bernie Sanders: ‘I Was Wrong’

MSNBC's *Chris Matthews* opened his show Monday night with an apology to *Bernie Sanders*.
