Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bernie Sanders > Bernie Sanders' Cuba comments draw criticism

Bernie Sanders' Cuba comments draw criticism

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is facing blowback from both parties for his comments about the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Democratic representative Donna Shalala of Florida told reporters 'he doesn't get it.'" (Feb. 25)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Receive Blowback From Castro Comments

Bernie Sanders Receive Blowback From Castro Comments 02:54

 CBS4's Ted Scouten's share the reaction of local leaders and residents.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim DeFede Discusses Aftermath Of Bernie Bernie Sanders' Fidel Castro Comments [Video]Jim DeFede Discusses Aftermath Of Bernie Bernie Sanders' Fidel Castro Comments

DeFede said it will put pressure on incumbent South Florida Democratic leaders, who don't want to alienate Sanders' voters.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:52Published

Sen. Bernie Sanders Defends Comments He Made About Fidel Castro [Video]Sen. Bernie Sanders Defends Comments He Made About Fidel Castro

In an interview in the 1980s, Bernie Sanders said the Cuban revolution wasn't entirely bad.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Campaign Blasts Sanders Cuba Comments, Faces Ridicule Over Mocking Twitter Thread: ‘Mmm Delish!’

Bloomberg Campaign Blasts Sanders Cuba Comments, Faces Ridicule Over Mocking Twitter Thread: ‘Mmm Delish!’*Michael Bloomberg's* campaign went after *Bernie Sanders* today over the Democratic frontrunner's comments on 60 Minutes about Cuba last night. Sanders said in...
Mediaite

‘Say Goodbye to Florida’—Bernie Sanders Torched for Equivocation Over Fidel Castro’s Cuba: ‘It’s Unfair to Say Everything Is Bad’

Vermont Senator and 2020 Democratic primary front-runner Bernie Sanders is being criticized for his equivocating comments about Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, with...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.