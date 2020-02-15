STXFilms Snags Karen Gillan Assassin Movie ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

STXfilms has acquired the North American rights to “Gunpowder Milkshake,” a female-fronted action film starring Karen Gillan as one half of a mother-daughter assassin team, the distributor announced Monday.



Lena Headey, Angela Basset, Michelle Yeoh, Chloe Coleman, Carla Gugino and Paul Giamatti co-star in the film that’s written by Navot Papushado and Ehud Lavski and directed by Papushado, the director’s first English-language film and his follow-up to the Israeli film “Big Bad Wolves” from 2013



“Gunpowder Milkshake” was financed by Studiocanal and produced by Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman’s The Picture Company. It tells the story of three generations of female assassins who fight to stop a cycle of violence over the course of one night.



*Also Read:* 'Avengers' Star Karen Gillan Details Hilarious Secrecy Protocols: 'We Didn't Even Get a Script' (Podcast)



“Gunpowder Milkshake has found the perfect domestic distributor in STX,” Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh said in a statement. “Produced by our good partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman, this ambitious high-octane action film boasts a top-class line up of kick-ass and smart female talent who promise to light up audiences worldwide. Adam Fogelson and the team at STX has delivered time and again in this genre with hits such as ‘Hustlers’ and more recently ‘The Gentlemen.’ Partnering with them on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ will allow us to scale a first-class campaign firmly positioning our film as an event.”



The deal was made out of the European Film Market and was negotiated by Studiocanal’s Anna Marsh, Anne Cherel, Sophie Leuthreau, STX’s Jordan Lichtman and Carolyn Steinmetz and UTA Independent Film Group. The film is now sold out worldwide.



Deadline first reported the news of the sale.



