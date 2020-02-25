Global  

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Complaining Of Chest Pains On Way To Rikers Island

CBS 2 Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein is being held inside a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital after being convicted on two of five counts in his rape and sex assault trial.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Complaining Of Chest Pains

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Complaining Of Chest Pains 02:26

 Convicted felon Harvey Weinstein is being held inside a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital this morning. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized On Way To Rikers [Video]Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized On Way To Rikers

Convicted felon Harvey Weinstein is being held inside a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital this morning. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has..

Harvey Weinstein 'rushed to hospital' following conviction [Video]Harvey Weinstein 'rushed to hospital' following conviction

Harvey Weinstein was on his way to Rikers Island jail, where he is to remain until he is sentenced on March 11th after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act, but..

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized for Chest Pains After Guilty Verdict

The disgraced movie mogul, who was supposed to be transferred to the jail on Rikers Island, has been taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after complaining of...
AceShowbiz

Harvey Weinstein Diverted To Hospital Instead Of Rikers Island, Complains Of Chest Pains

He appeared to be in good health as he left the courtroom
Daily Caller

