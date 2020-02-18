Global  

Derek Jeter’s First Yankees Game Day Jersey Breaks Auction Records

CBS 2 Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The first-ballot Hall-of-Famer wore the jersey during his debut game in 1995 against the Seattle Mariners.
 Derek Jeter is breaking records, even in retirement.

Derek Jeter's game-worn jersey from Yankees debut breaks auction record

The grey away jersey sold for a whopping $369,000
CBS Sports

