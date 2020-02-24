Global  

Bernie Sanders defends praise of Fidel Castro before debate

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Before Tuesday night’s debate, candidates are sharply criticizing Bernie Sanders for his comments about Cuba on “60 Minutes.” The Independent senator is not backing down after praising some of the programs carried out by Cuba's longtime dictator Fidel Castro. Ed O'Keefe reports.
News video: Sen. Bernie Sanders Defends Comments He Made About Fidel Castro

 In an interview in the 1980s, Bernie Sanders said the Cuban revolution wasn't entirely bad.

Jim DeFede Discusses Aftermath Of Bernie Bernie Sanders' Fidel Castro Comments [Video]Jim DeFede Discusses Aftermath Of Bernie Bernie Sanders' Fidel Castro Comments

DeFede said it will put pressure on incumbent South Florida Democratic leaders, who don't want to alienate Sanders' voters.

Bernie Sanders Receive Blowback From Castro Comments [Video]Bernie Sanders Receive Blowback From Castro Comments

CBS4's Ted Scouten's share the reaction of local leaders and residents.

Bernie Sanders's Comments on Fidel Castro Provoke Anger in Florida

Bernie Sanders told “60 Minutes” that it would be “unfair” to say “everything is bad” about Cuba’s Communist revolution.
Sanders Campaign Co-Chair Defends Bernie’s Cuba Comments: He ‘Clearly Believes That Fidel Castro Was a Dictator’

Congressman *Ro Khanna*, national co-chair for *Bernie Sanders'* campaign, defended the Vermont senator Monday night on CNN over serious criticism he's received...
