Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Shrove Tuesday > What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating doughnuts?

What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating doughnuts?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Feb. 25 is Mardi Gras, National Pancake Day and in Pennsylvania, it's also Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday. Here's what to know about the tradition.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens line up outside New Palace Bakery for Paczki Day

Dozens line up outside New Palace Bakery for Paczki Day 02:01

 Dozens line up outside New Palace Bakery for Paczki Day

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths [Video]Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths

The national capital witnessed violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the northeastern parts of Delhi...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:44Published

Table Talk - Fat Tuesday & Supreme Oreos [Video]Table Talk - Fat Tuesday & Supreme Oreos

Fat Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday. It’s a celebration and the opportunity to enjoy that favorite food or snack that you give up for the long Lenten season! Plus, Nabisco has had a lot..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished


Tweets about this

Alex_Updegrove

Alexander Updegrove Love living in Texas, but miss Fastnacht day in PA. https://t.co/7bHKeCp2TC #PADutch 11 minutes ago

SamuelCynthia

Cynthia Samuel FYI What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating doughnuts? https://t.co/C6pArvSDkt via @usatoday 21 minutes ago

kaasst

Glenda RT @USATODAY: Feb. 25 is Mardi Gras, National Pancake Day and in Pennsylvania, it's also Fastnacht Day. https://t.co/zT3WH04XXT 56 minutes ago

sentientbiomass

UnrepentantGeek RT @AllisonLCarter: Um keep your pancakes I'll take the potato donut please https://t.co/E0vJukHQCu 1 hour ago

stumblewyk

Josh Young You might call it Fat Tuesday. I call it Fastnacht Day. Because I love baked goods, and donuts are amazing, no matter what form they take. 1 hour ago

SAmeyJD

Scott Amey What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating doughnuts? https://t.co/03jo01ODxi via @usatoday 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.