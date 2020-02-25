An investigation found behavior ranging from flirtation to sexual advances by the opera superstar, who issued his fullest apology yet.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Celina Campano RT @nytimes: The opera singer Plácido Domingo “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outsid… 7 seconds ago Azzubhai Plácido Domingo Had ‘Inappropriate Activity’ With Women, Union Finds by BY MICHAEL COOPER https://t.co/U7T2ekmAN0 https://t.co/XfTZM13vcV 3 minutes ago Jose Hurtado "Plácido Domingo Had ‘Inappropriate Activity’ With Women, Union Finds" by BY MICHAEL COOPER via NYT https://t.co/bOFeA4CRaj 5 minutes ago Diana Naranjo Music "Plácido Domingo Had ‘Inappropriate Activity’ With Women, Union Finds" by BY MICHAEL COOPER via NYT… https://t.co/luq1AkygU8 9 minutes ago Alejandro Ruiz https://t.co/0HIqZxcKmf"Plácido Domingo Had ‘Inappropriate Activity’ With Women, Union Finds" by BY MICHAEL COOPER… https://t.co/LIZBpSqVUH 11 minutes ago Alegres comares @TeatroZarzuela ¿Cómo va lo del homenaje a Plácido Domingo para 14/05? #domingogate "The investigation concluded th… https://t.co/aHH0L4mkZv 12 minutes ago Heather McCoy RT @small1ldy1: Their apologies never come out until after the investigations and their findings. Plácido Domingo Had ‘Inappropriate Activi… 12 minutes ago Zachary Woolfe RT @coopnytimes: Plácido Domingo “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the work… 12 minutes ago