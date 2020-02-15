Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Watch BTS Bring It ‘ON’ During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video)

Watch BTS Bring It ‘ON’ During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
South Korean super-group BTS took over New York City’s legendary Grand Central Terminal for a spectacularly choreographed performance of their new hit single “ON” that aired Monday night on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

BTS also took over the entire episode of “Tonight,” riding on the NYC subway with Fallon — who delivered his opening monologue on a moving subway car.

The band, who are promoting their new “Map of the Soul: 7” album, recalled their first public performance at a showcase with about 300 people in attendance.

*Also Read:* BTS Doc 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' Dazzles Indie Box Office as 'The Farewell' Hits $10 Million

“I still can never forget it,” Jungkook told Fallon. “Everything happened so fast, and it was overwhelming. And I cried after the show.”

“Everyone cried,” Jimin added.

Bandmates performed a series of games in a “Subway Olympics” segment, with Jungkook eventually emerging as the winner. The band then headed to Katz’s Deli, prepping food for a frenzied Fallon to rush to the tables of unsuspecting patrons.

But the highlight was clearly the performance of the new single “ON,” a follow-up to the group’s 2013 single “N.O.,” performed in the strangely empty main hall of the transportation hub Grand Central.

Watch the video above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

BTS Doc 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' Dazzles Indie Box Office as 'The Farewell' Hits $10 Million

BTS, Sandra Oh, Hasan Minhaj Among A100 List of Most Influential Asians in American Culture
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Possible Solution To GCT Homeless Crisis Discussed

Possible Solution To GCT Homeless Crisis Discussed 02:26

 The owner of a restaurant tells CBS2's Jessica Layton he has a suggestion to alleviate the homeless issue inside Grand Central Terminal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Demanding Answers Gets Action: MTA Police Officers Step Up Presence In Grand Central Terminal [Video]Demanding Answers Gets Action: MTA Police Officers Step Up Presence In Grand Central Terminal

Less than 24 hours after CBS2 highlighted the problem of the growing homeless population at Grand Central Terminal, MTA police officers seem to have stepped up their presence; CBS2's Jessica Layton..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Demanding Answers: Grand Central Restaurants Say Homeless Are Costing Them Business [Video]Demanding Answers: Grand Central Restaurants Say Homeless Are Costing Them Business

Less than 24 hours after CBS2 demanded answers about the homeless population in Grand Central Terminal, we're getting action; CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch BTS Take Over Grand Central Terminal for 'On' Performance!

BTS just gave one of the most epic performances we’ve ever seen on a talk show and you’ve just gotta watch it for yourself! The K-Pop group took over Grand...
Just Jared Jr

BTS Performs 'On' for Fallon's Subway Episode - Watch Video!

BTS took over the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and they ended the hour by performing their new song “No” in the middle of Grand...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Watch BTS Bring It ‘ON’ During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video) https://t.co/NADcMk2kGr https://t.co/6xeDrytvoy 57 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Watch BTS Bring It ‘ON’ During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video)… https://t.co/3eTHp5MAHJ 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.