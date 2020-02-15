Watch BTS Bring It ‘ON’ During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video)

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

South Korean super-group BTS took over New York City’s legendary Grand Central Terminal for a spectacularly choreographed performance of their new hit single “ON” that aired Monday night on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”



BTS also took over the entire episode of “Tonight,” riding on the NYC subway with Fallon — who delivered his opening monologue on a moving subway car.



The band, who are promoting their new “Map of the Soul: 7” album, recalled their first public performance at a showcase with about 300 people in attendance.



“I still can never forget it,” Jungkook told Fallon. “Everything happened so fast, and it was overwhelming. And I cried after the show.”



“Everyone cried,” Jimin added.



Bandmates performed a series of games in a “Subway Olympics” segment, with Jungkook eventually emerging as the winner. The band then headed to Katz’s Deli, prepping food for a frenzied Fallon to rush to the tables of unsuspecting patrons.



But the highlight was clearly the performance of the new single “ON,” a follow-up to the group’s 2013 single “N.O.,” performed in the strangely empty main hall of the transportation hub Grand Central.



Watch the video above.



