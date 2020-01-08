Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Study finds drop in life expectancy for poor English women

Study finds drop in life expectancy for poor English women

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Life expectancy for English women in the most deprived communities outside London declined over the last 10 years and stalled a century-long trend toward longer lives, according to a report published Tuesday that suggests government austerity was were partly to blame for a widening health gap across England. University College London epidemiology […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

These Arab women athletes show their strength, in life and sport [Video]These Arab women athletes show their strength, in life and sport

These Arab women athletes show their strength, in life and sport

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:10Published

Most Americans would give up their favorite food for a year to rid themselves of aches and pains [Video]Most Americans would give up their favorite food for a year to rid themselves of aches and pains

What would you be willing to give up in order to eliminate your aches and pains? Nearly six in 10 Americans would be willing to give up not only their favorite food but also their favorite TV show for..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Poorest women's life expectancy declines, finds report

BBC Local News: Surrey -- The gap between the health of rich and poor in England is widening, according to a report.
BBC Local News

Poorest UK women's life expectancy declines

"If health has stopped improving, that means society has stopped improving," author of report says.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.