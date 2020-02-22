Global  

Weinstein stays at hospital for 'chest pain' a day after his sexual assault conviction

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was receiving medical attention for chest pain at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Tuesday, his spokesman said, a day after a New York jury convicted him of sexual assault and rape in a stunning victory for the #MeToo movement.
Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges

Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges 01:21

 The jury in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in New York said on Friday they were deadlocked on the most serious criminal charges and suggested they were unanimous on the others leveled against the former Hollywood mogul.

'It was time for an accounting': Hillary Clinton on Weinstein

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacted to the sexual assault conviction of Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday. The Democrat pushed back on concerns over the former Hollywood mogul's past..

Weinstein Didn't Make It to Jail After Guilty Verdict

Harvey Weinstein's first night in jail after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault has been delayed. Hours after the verdict was read in a New York City courtroom, the 67-year-old rapist was..

Harvey Weinstein accusers welcome rape and sexual assault conviction

Lawyers for the ex-movie mogul, who is taken to hospital with reported chest pains, vow to appeal.
Harvey Weinstein attorney plans to appeal guilty verdict

Harvey Weinstein’s legal team is saying the disgraced Hollywood mogul didn’t get a fair trial after he was convicted of rape in the third degree and criminal...
