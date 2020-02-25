ABC Offers Rose to Senior Citizens in Search of Love in New ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff

Global  

ABC Offers Rose to Senior Citizens in Search of Love in New ‘Bachelor’ SpinoffABC is opening up the playing field of love to senior citizens.

During last night’s episode of “The Bachelor,” ABC aired a casting call for people over the age of 65 who are looking for love.

When you visit abc.com/casting, the description of the new “Bachelor” franchise spinoff reads:

*Also Read:* Chris Harrison of 'The Bachelor' to Host 'Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda'

“Now casting Seniors Looking for Love! Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The Producers of ‘The Bachelor’ are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!

Robert Mills, ABC’s head of alternative programming, tweeted about the new show.

“#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls. #TheBachelor,” he wrote. “To be clear, this is 65+.”

As of now, “The Bachelor” generally sticks to contestants in their twenties and early thirties. Peter Weber’s current season has been criticized for how young the lineup was, with only a single person out of the whopping 30 women chosen to compete for Pilot Pete’s love topping the age of 30. Natasha Parker, who was 31 at the time of filming compared to Weber’s 28 years, made it to the top 6 before being sent home.

Very few other details have been released in regards to the new senior-citizen spinoff, but let’s hope there aren’t too many stairs inside the Bachelor mansion.



To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm

— Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020



