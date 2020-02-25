Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites Silence ‘The Voice’ Season Premiere

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Executives at ABC fantasized about another Monday ratings win, and “The Bachelor” delivered with its Fantasy Suites round. NBC, which premiered new seasons of “The Voice” and “Little Big Shots,” finished first in terms of primetime’s total-viewer averages.



ABC was first in ratings with a 1.5 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelor” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.9/9 and 6.8 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “The Good Doctor” got a 0.8/5 and 5.6 million viewers.



NBC was second in ratings with a 1.3/7 and first in viewers with 7.6 million. The Season 18 premiere of “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. earned a 1.5/7 and 9 million viewers. At 10 p.m., the Season 4 start for “Little Big Shots” drew a 0.9/5 and 4.9 million viewers.



*Also Read:* ABC Offers Rose to Senior Citizens in Search of Love in New 'Bachelor' Spinoff



Fox was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fourth in viewers with 3.7 million. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1: Lone Star” landed a 0.9/4 and 5.6 million viewers. A rerun followed.



CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5/2. CBS was third in viewers with 4.4 million, airing all repeats. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.6 million viewers.



Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 700,000. “All American” at 8 p.m. had a 0.3/1 and 768,000. At 9 p.m., “Black Lightning” got a 0.2/1 and 631,000 viewers.



