Audio From Old 'Oprah Winfrey Show' Episodes to Stream as OWN Podcast Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Old episodes of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” are about to be available for fans’ listening pleasure via OWN’s “The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast.”



The new podcast, set to launch March 3, will give Oprah Winfrey lovers access to 25 years’ worth of episodes of her beloved talk show, which ran from September 1986 until May 2011.



OWN will rollout the audio for 10 old “Oprah” episodes each week. The first set hitting the podcast on March 3 will be installments focused on race relations, drug addiction, divorce and weight loss, and including appearances by staple guests like Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and Suze Orman, according to People, which first reported the news of OWN’s “Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast.”



*Also Read:* Oprah Chokes Up Over Gayle King's Interview Backlash: 'She Is Not Doing Well'



Listen to the Winfrey-narrated trailer for the new podcast here.



Here’s the official description for “The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast”:







Oprah is opening the vault of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” with 25 years of hand-picked legendary interviews, a-ha moments, ugly cries and unforgettable surprises. A lot has changed since she ended the show, but many of our personal struggles have stayed the same. We’re all still looking to connect, to be seen and to know that we’re not alone. We’re also looking for some joy, some laughs and some much-needed inspiration. As we head into this new decade, what better time to look back and reflect, to take stock of how we’ve grown and to be reminded that we’re all in this together. “The Oprah Winfrey Show” aired from September 8th, 1986 to May 25, 2011 with 4,561 episodes. The show remains the highest-rated daytime talk show in American television history, averaging between 10 to 20 million viewers a day.







“The Oprah Winfrey Show: The Podcast” will be available for download on Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms. You can can subscribe now here.



A representative for OWN did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further details on the podcast’s episode rollout schedule.



