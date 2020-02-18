Global  

Man Accused Of Dropping Granddaughter From Cruise Ship Window Waives Right To Trial By Jury

cbs4.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The grandfather accused of dropping his granddaughter to her death from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has waived his right to a trial by jury.
