Man Accused Of Dropping Granddaughter From Cruise Ship Window Waives Right To Trial By Jury

Tracey RT @6abc: An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year h… 36 minutes ago Brady Gibson RT @WISH_TV: An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico has acce… 1 hour ago WISH-TV An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Ri… https://t.co/7NUDWfVYiS 1 hour ago Action News on 6abc An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Ri… https://t.co/MxotoUAFvy 2 hours ago Jadaaaaaaaa RT @ABC7Chicago: An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last… 2 hours ago Action News on 6abc An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Ri… https://t.co/Vx87m9P4My 3 hours ago Pedro Bosque Pérez RT @JoshuaHoyos: NEW: Salvatore Anello, the grandfather accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship do… 3 hours ago ABC 7 Chicago An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Ri… https://t.co/ZZrK3WxIDV 3 hours ago