Cheetah cubs born by IVF for the first time

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
This "scientific marvel" offers hope for the endangered species.
News video: First in vitro cheetah cubs unveiled at Columbus Zoo

First in vitro cheetah cubs unveiled at Columbus Zoo 01:45

 Ohio zoo officials have announced that two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time.

Zoo Makes History With Birth Of Cheetah Cubs Through IVF [Video]Zoo Makes History With Birth Of Cheetah Cubs Through IVF

Check out these remarkable cheetah cubs.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

World’s first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time, Ohio zoo...
Seattle Times


