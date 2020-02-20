Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New Florida Law Ensures All Law Enforcement Officers Can Park Their Marked Cars In Front Of Their Homes

New Florida Law Ensures All Law Enforcement Officers Can Park Their Marked Cars In Front Of Their Homes

cbs4.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Law enforcement officers who aren't allowed to park their marked vehicle in front of their residences because of community or homeowners association rules will soon be able to do so.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Police In Howard County Recognize 5 African American Law Enforcement Officers In Honor Of Black History Month

Police In Howard County Recognize 5 African American Law Enforcement Officers In Honor Of Black History Month 01:34

 In honor of Black History Month, Howard County is making sure African Americans in law enforcement are being noticed for their hard work.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ep 13 | Law Enforcement Suicide [Video]Ep 13 | Law Enforcement Suicide

This week on &quot;The Voice of American Law Enforcement&quot; is a little different. We will be discussing the difficult subject of Law Enforcement suicide. We have on Rob Michaels and Eddie..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 40:30Published

Court Says Trump Administration Can Withhold Law Enforcement Grants From Sanctuary States, Cities [Video]Court Says Trump Administration Can Withhold Law Enforcement Grants From Sanctuary States, Cities

A federal appeals court says the Trump administration can withhold law enforcement grants from so-called sanctuary states and cities.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Cape Town mayor calls on Cele to apologise for law enforcement 'thugs' comment

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele for saying the city's law enforcement officers are operating illegally.
News24 Also reported by •TechCrunch

Facial recognition app used by more than 600 law enforcement agencies suffers significant data breach

A new facial recognition company, which claims to be used by over 600 law enforcement agencies, has suffered a data breach, according to the company.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.