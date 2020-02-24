Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to 'Into the Wild' bus: officials

Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to 'Into the Wild' bus: officials

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Five Italian hikers were rescued from the remote Alaskan wilderness over the weekend after they visited an abandoned bus featured in the popular book and film “Into the Wild.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Italian hikers rescued in Alaska after visiting infamous bus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Italian man suffering from frostbite and four other tourists were rescued in the Alaska wilderness after visiting an abandoned bus...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to ‘Into the Wild’ bus: officials… https://t.co/o1n3cStmsY 10 minutes ago

JeffCurtis1968

Jeff Curtis Uh… get rid of the damned bus. https://t.co/tlsfmppKJH 19 minutes ago

LederHals

Leder Hals Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to 'Into the Wild' bus: officials https://t.co/qNNn2hsAFL 26 minutes ago

billymjonesMACK

Billy Mack Jones Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to 'Into the Wild' bus: officials https://t.co/obE1uYrGEI 34 minutes ago

kzk_101

KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to ‘Into the Wild’ bus: officials… https://t.co/JaCMQVoQQB 38 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to ‘Into the Wild’ bus: officials… https://t.co/gjAIM8duKn 46 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to ‘Into the Wild’ bus: officials | Fox News https://t.co/pnBflsZXRH 49 minutes ago

PCondlin

Brody the Chief II Italian hiker with frostbite, 4 others rescued in Alaska after trekking to 'Into the Wild' bus: officials | Fox New… https://t.co/BtbpCsW5Ph 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.