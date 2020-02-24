Global  

The Wrap Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein Witness Whose Testimony Led to Guilty Verdict Criticizes Victim-Blaming in Trial (Video)Miriam Haley (née Mimi Haleyi), one of the key witnesses in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial whose account led to his guilty verdict, criticized the convicted mogul’s attorneys for victim-blaming women during the trial.

“I don’t think that we should be telling people like, for example, Harvey Weinstein’s attorney did, that ‘Don’t put yourself in that position,'” Haley said on a Tuesday episode of “The View.” “I think we should be focusing on, ‘Don’t rape people.’ If they come to your house, don’t rape them. If they come to your hotel, don’t rape them.”

“I really feel like [we need] to shift the focus from constantly victim-blaming and evaluating what somebody’s part in it was to basically the actual person who committed the crime taking responsibility for their choices,” Haley added.

*Also Read:* How Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the Future of #MeToo Cases

Though Haley didn’t say any of the attorneys’ names, earlier this month, Donna Rotunno — one of Weinstein’s lead attorneys — received pushback for saying she would never put herself in the “position” to be sexually assaulted during a podcast interview. During the trial, however, Haley was cross-examined by another one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Damon Cheronis.

Weinstein was convicted on Monday for a first-degree criminal sexual act, based on Haley’s testimony, and third-degree rape, based on another woman, Jessica Mann’s testimony. Haley testified that in 2006, Weinstein orally sexually assaulted her in his SoHo apartment.

Haley, whose “The View” appearance came a day after the verdict, also said she was “happy” with the “progress” evidenced by Weinstein’s verdict.

*Also Read:* 6 Harvey Weinstein Accusers Have Testified at His Trial - Here's What They Said

“I feel like it’s really amazing that we’re making progress, that we’re being more educated about sexual assault and sexual assault victims and what all of that can often involve,” she said.

Watch the clip above.

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo Movement 06:04

 Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi: 'It feels like we're making progress' [Video]Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi: 'It feels like we're making progress'

Mimi Haleyi, one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers in his sexual assault trial, told CBS News on Tuesday that upon hearing his guilty verdicts she felt a 'huge relief that the jury got it."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley 'Very Grateful' For Verdict [Video]Weinstein Accuser Miriam Haley 'Very Grateful' For Verdict

Harvey Weinstein accuser Miriam "Mimi" Haley and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke about the outcome of his trial on "CBS This Morning." CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

