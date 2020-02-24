Global  

Two cheetah cubs born by surrogate mother for the first time in history

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer into a surrogate mother for the first time. This "scientific marvel" offers hope for the endangered species.
News video: First in vitro cheetah cubs unveiled at Columbus Zoo

First in vitro cheetah cubs unveiled at Columbus Zoo 01:45

 Ohio zoo officials have announced that two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time.

World’s first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time, Ohio zoo...
