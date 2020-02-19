Global  

Black History Month: Judge Victoria Gumbs-Moore Is Breaking Down Barriers On Long Island

CBS 2 Tuesday, 25 February 2020
With her proud daughters looking on, Victoria Gumbs-Moore was given her robe and became the first black Family Court judge in Suffolk County.
Black History Month: Judge Victoria Gumbs-Moore Breaking Down Barriers On Long Island

Black History Month: Judge Victoria Gumbs-Moore Breaking Down Barriers On Long Island 02:03

 With her proud daughters looking on, Victoria Gumbs-Moore was given her robe and became the first black Family Court judge in Suffolk County. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

