Supreme Court Rules for U.S. Agent Who Shot Mexican Teenager

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In one of two 5-to-4 decisions Tuesday, the court said Congress had not authorized lawsuits over cross-border shootings. The justices also ruled against a death row inmate seeking resentencing.
Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In Mexico

 The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the parents of a Mexican youth who was shot to death in Mexico by a U.S. Border Patrol agent standing on American soil cannot try to sue the agent in U.S. courts for damages. Katie Johnston reports.

Supreme Court Sides With US Border Agent In Mexican Teen Cross-Border Shooting Case

The Supreme Court has ruled against a Mexico family in a cross-border shooting case.

Calif. Supreme Court Rules Apple Must Pay Employees For Exit Searches

The court says Apple retail store workers must be paid for the time it takes to have their belongings checked before leaving.

Supreme Court rules for Border Patrol agent in suit filed by Mexican family over cross-border shooting

A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a Border Patrol agent who faced a lawsuit from parents of a Mexican child he killed in a June...
FOXNews.com

Supreme Court rules parents can't sue US border patrol agent who shot dead teenage son in Mexico

The court's five conservative justices held that the parents could not use American courts to sue the American agent who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in...
Independent

