Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Former “Bachelorette” contestant Chad Johnson has been arrested on domestic violence and robbery charges.
According to E! News, Johnson was arrested Monday afternoon following a series of arguments with his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler. A representative for Mishler told E! that a neighbor called the police after a man was seen “pounding on a door and screaming profanities.”
Johnson was served with a temporary restraining order upon his arrest.
*Also Read:* 'The Bachelor': Chris Harrison Explains Reason for 'Awkward' Fantasy Suite Living Situation Between Final Three Women
Mishler had previously posted a video on Instagram in which she said Johnson had gotten drunk over the weekend and punched a hole in the wall of her apartment. “This is the reality of my life,” the person in the video said.
Johnson appeared on-camera for an interview discussing the incident with TooFab on Monday, just hours before his arrest. In the interview, he attributed the behavior to a drinking problem and expressed anger with the “Bachelor” franchise.
“They put me on a show four years ago, blow me up out of nowhere, and then f–kin throw me in the trash can?” he said.
