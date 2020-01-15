Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges

The Wrap Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery ChargesFormer “Bachelorette” contestant Chad Johnson has been arrested on domestic violence and robbery charges.

According to E! News, Johnson was arrested Monday afternoon following a series of arguments with his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler. A representative for Mishler told E! that a neighbor called the police after a man was seen “pounding on a door and screaming profanities.”

Johnson was served with a temporary restraining order upon his arrest.

*Also Read:* 'The Bachelor': Chris Harrison Explains Reason for 'Awkward' Fantasy Suite Living Situation Between Final Three Women

Mishler had previously posted a video on Instagram in which she said Johnson had gotten drunk over the weekend and punched a hole in the wall of her apartment. “This is the reality of my life,” the person in the video said.

Johnson appeared on-camera for an interview discussing the incident with TooFab on Monday, just hours before his arrest. In the interview, he attributed the behavior to a drinking problem and expressed anger with the “Bachelor” franchise.

“They put me on a show four years ago, blow me up out of nowhere, and then f–kin throw me in the trash can?” he said.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'The Bachelor': Chris Harrison Explains Reason for 'Awkward' Fantasy Suite Living Situation Between Final Three Women

Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Fantasy Suites Silence 'The Voice' Season Premiere

ABC Spins Off 'The Bachelor' Again – This Time for Senior Citizens
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: State probes domestic violence agency

State probes domestic violence agency 02:17

 The Florida House is grilling leaders of a state-funded domestic violence support agency to figure out if it committed financial fraud after its former CEO was paid millions in public funds as its shelters struggled.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amie Harwick Death Raises Questions About Domestic Violence, Stalking Laws [Video]Amie Harwick Death Raises Questions About Domestic Violence, Stalking Laws

New details about the death of well-known Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick has raised questions about stalking and domestic violence. The 38-year-old was killed Feb. 15 at her Hollywood Hills home. Her..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:22Published

Deaths of Former Connecticut Police Officer and Wife Ruled Murder-Suicide, Police Say [Video]Deaths of Former Connecticut Police Officer and Wife Ruled Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Domestic violence organizations are weighing in on new information that shows a retired Connecticut detective shot and killed his wife at their condo before turning the gun on himself.

Credit: WTIC     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested On Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges

Johnson was booked in Los Angeles jail and his bond was set to $100,000
Daily Caller Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredTMZ.comE! OnlineThe AgeCBS News

Former WA treasurer Troy Buswell to face court on assault charges

Former Liberal government treasurer Troy Buswell is facing six serious assault charges in an alleged case of domestic violence.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1075theriver

1075 The River Remember Chad from 'The Bachelorette'? This is NOT a good look for him... https://t.co/9afiYhKGBc 21 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Chad Johnson, former contestant on #TheBachelorette, was arrested on Monday. https://t.co/Osq1XRyJdn 3 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant #ChadJohnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges https://t.co/iwaJoczEF2 https://t.co/iiEXBH1EG6 3 hours ago

MTFIII

Michael T Ford III Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges https://t.co/m1WfhDsev3 4 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges… https://t.co/iVzw1S4aIg 4 hours ago

thegirlinline

The Girl In Line - Blog RT @TheWrap: Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges https://t.co/je7Sijo00m 4 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Chad Johnson Arrested on Domestic Violence, Robbery Charges https://t.co/je7Sijo00m 4 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Former The Bachelorette contestant #Chad #Johnson, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, has been #Arrested f… https://t.co/Izso2WUvGx 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.