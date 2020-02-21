South Carolina Democratic debate live updates

TeckieGirl #DemCast ✊🏽💃🏽❤️🐶🍪 RT @Madam_President: Tonight, the tenth presidential Democratic debate is being held in Charleston, South Carolina. Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p… 11 seconds ago Rick Rigazio The 2020 Campaign: Preparing the Battlespace for the South Carolina Debate - Opinion: Have All the Adults Left the… https://t.co/GWTa9T9hx1 12 seconds ago CLEANFISH🌹 RT @CBSNews: Don't miss a minute of the Democratic debate in South Carolina tonight. Stream it for free at 8/7c on CBSN. 37 seconds ago ttfarky RT @TimOBrien: Five elected officials—all who are black—took turns unloading on Sanders in interviews in Charleston, S.C. “The stakes in th… 42 seconds ago Mazi RT @Newsweek: South Carolina Democratic debate live stream: How to watch, what to know as candidates take the stage ahead of primary https:… 43 seconds ago andy serwer RT @LizClaman: Will Democratic candidates discuss coronavirus during South Carolina debate? @maryannemarsh @StefWKight https://t.co/i2W5r… 50 seconds ago Liz Claman Will Democratic candidates discuss coronavirus during South Carolina debate? @maryannemarsh @StefWKight… https://t.co/dkz1tYqOY1 1 minute ago Madam President Tonight, the tenth presidential Democratic debate is being held in Charleston, South Carolina. Time: 8 p.m. to 1… https://t.co/dhFPrALwCl 1 minute ago