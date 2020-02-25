Global  

Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs to spend 5 months in prison for trying to buy daughters into elite colleges

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A federal prosecutor in Boston said Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs showed a "flagrant disrespect for breaking the law and an attitude that she's untouchable."
 
News video: Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam [Video]Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Michelle Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Feds seek 21 months for Hot Pockets heiress in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutorsare seeking nearly two years in prison for an heiress to the Hot Pockets microwavable snack fortune who agreed to pay $300,000 to...
