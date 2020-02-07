Bob Chapek Named New CEO Of Disney, Bob Iger To Direct Creative Endeavors

Black RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Bob Chapek has been named Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, effective immediately; Bob Iger to remai… 6 seconds ago M RT @WaltDisneyCo: Bob Chapek Named Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company: https://t.co/xFo0sOkgd7 https://t.co/UEfko17bTh 6 seconds ago Will Nacouzi RT @getFANDOM: Bob Iger is stepping down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company but will remain as executive chairman through 2021. Bob Chapek h… 16 seconds ago Mike RT @shadygrooove: Not getting away that easy this time friend!! #QAnon https://t.co/gnAxqYPqPH 18 seconds ago まー RT @WDWNT: BREAKING: Bob Chapek Named New CEO of The Walt Disney Company https://t.co/JVmJxk4C4W https://t.co/wfRAJw00OX 28 seconds ago Javid Bashir RT @DRMovieNews1: BREAKING: The Walt Disney Company has named Bob Chapek as its next CEO, succeeding Bob Iger... Bob Iger’s legacy include… 44 seconds ago big bang universe Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Bob Iger out as Disney CEO, to remain executive chairman; Bob Chapek named new CEO 49 seconds ago Michael McCarthy RT @latimes: Here is Bob Iger's statement upon stepping down as Disney CEO https://t.co/lojm82cA8b https://t.co/jYi8qVssCD 53 seconds ago